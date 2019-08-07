Railways announces 2 additional trains from Udhampur

New Delhi [India], Aug 7 (ANI): Northern Railway on Wednesday said it will run two special trains - one between Udhampur and Darbhanga and the other between Udhampur and Katihar - on Wednesday in a bid to cater the additional flow of passengers.

04642 Udhampur -Darbhanga Express, which departed from Udhampur on August 7 at 04.20 p.m, will reach Darbhanga at 01.10 a.m. the third day, according to a statement issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Northern Railways Deepak Kumar.



Meanwhile, 04644 Udhampur-Katihar Express will depart from Udhampur on August 7 at 09.00 p.m. to reach Katihar at 11.10 a.m. the third day, the release added.

Both trains will only run one trip each, said Kumar. (ANI)

