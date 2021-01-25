Railways approved 115 mail, express trains in Jan

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that in spite of the challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, Indian Railways is now running 1,138 trains, including festival express trains in different zones.

New Delhi, Jan 25 (IANS) In the month of January, the Indian Railways approved to operate 115 more express and mail trains, taking the total number of operational trains to 1,138.

He said that all important destinations across the country are connected by these special trains.

"The need for running more trains is being constantly reviewed," he said.

The official said that in pre-Covid times, Indian Railways was running 1,768 mail or express trains per day on an average. "It is noteworthy that 115 mail or express trains have been approved so far in January," the official said.

Besides the 1,135 trains, the Railways is also operating 4,807 suburban train services per day in different zones.

He said in the pre-Covid period, 5,881 suburban train services were operational on an averaqge.

