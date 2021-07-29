Railways athletes winning Gold at Tokyo Olympics to get Rs 3cr

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that continuing with its affluent sports legacy, Indian Railways' sportspersons are all set to bring glory to the nation.

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Wednesday announced that its players who would be winning the Gold medal at Tokyo Olympics would get Rs 3 crore special cash reward to boost the morale of the players.

He said that 25 athletes and five coaches and one physio from Railway Sports Promotion Board are representing Indian contingent in Tokyo Olympic Games being held from July 23 to August 8.

He said that Railways is one of the biggest contributing organisation in the Olympic Games with approx 20 per cent of the total athletes.

To boost up their morale, railway ministry have announced Special Cash awards in favour of Indian Railway athletes and officials participating in the ongoing Tokyo Olympic Games 2020.

He said that players winning gold medal will get a cash reward of Rs 3 crore, while players winning silver medal will get Rs 2 crore and player winning bronze medal will get Rs 1 crore cash reward.

He also saod that players winning upto to eighth participants will be rewarded with Rs 35 lakh reward, while participants will get Rs 7.5 lakh and coach of gold medalist athlete will be rewarded with Rs 25 lakh, coach of Silver medalist athlete will get Rs 20 lakh and coach of Bronze medal winning athlete will get Rs 15 lakh.

While other coaches of participant athletes will be rewarded with Rs 7.5 lakh.

He said that this liberalised promotion policy will act as an incentive to the country's elite sportspersons/coaches and reaffirms Railways commitment to the promotion of sports in the country.

Indian Railways' weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has already won Silver medal at Tokyo Olympics and she was given a cash reward of Rs 2 crore.

--IANS

aks/pgh