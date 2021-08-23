Railways cancels 68 trains in view of farmers agitation in Punjab

New Delhi, Aug 23 (IANS) The Railways on Monday said that it has cancelled 68 trains amid the farmers agitation in several parts of Punjab.

A Northern Railway spokesperson said that due to farmers agitation in Ferozpur division of Punjab, it has cancelled 68 train including two Vande Bharat and Rajdhani each, four Shatabdi Express, one Duranto, and two Janshatabdi Express trains.