Railways conduct speed tests of freight trains on Western DFC

Sawai Madhopur (Rajasthan) [India], Dec 27 (ANI): The Indian railways conducted successful speed tests of freight trains on the newly-built Western Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) in Rajasthan's Sawai Madhopur district on Thursday.

During the trial, the trains attained the speed of 100 kilometres per hour at the Western corridor, which covers 1,504 km from the Jawaharlal Nehru Port Trust near Navi Mumbai to Dadri in UP.



Presently, the freight trains run at an average speed of 25-kilometre per hour. The construction of the Rs 81,459 crore project would enable the decongestion of existing over-saturated paths which, thereby, will effectively improving punctuality of passenger trains.

Trails on the double-decker goods train will be conducted on the Western DFC tomorrow. (ANI)

