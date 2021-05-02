Railways delivered 1,094 MT of medical oxygen through Oxygen Express

A railway ministry spokesperson said that the national transporter continued its journey of bringing relief to people by delivering Liquid Medical Oxygen(LMO) to various states across the country.

New Delhi, May 2 (IANS) Even as several hospitals complained of Oxygen shortage, the Indian Railways on Sunday said that it has delivered about 1,094 MT of liquid oxygen, since it ran first loaded Oxygen Express.

The official said, "Indian Railways has now delivered 1,094 MT of LMO in 74 tankers to various states across the country. And 19 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey and two more loaded Oxygen Express are on the run carrying 61.46 MT of LMO in four tankers."

The official said that Delhi received its second Oxygen Express on Sunday afternoon carrying 120 MT of LMO, and third Oxygen Express has already begun its journey from Angul to Delhi carrying 30.86 MT LMO.

The official said that Telangana received its first Oxygen Express from Angul carrying 63.6 MT LMO earlier in the day.

He said that more Oxygen Express to Haryana and Delhi carrying 61.46 MT LMO are on their way.

The official said that so far, Indian Railways has delivered more than 1094 metric tonnes LMO to Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (430.51 MT), Madhya Pradesh (156.96 MT), Delhi (190 MT), Haryana (79 MT) & Telangana (63.6 MT).

