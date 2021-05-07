Railways delivered 2,960 MT LMO to different states

A Railway Ministry spokesperson said that the national teansporter is continuing with its journey to provide relief to the people by delivering liquid medical oxygen to various states across the country.

New Delhi, May 7 (IANS) Ramping up the delivery of medical oxygen across the country, the Indian Railways said on Friday that it has delivered more than 2,960 MT Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) in 185 tankers through its Oxygen Express trains to different states.

"So far, the Railways has delivered more than 2,960 MT LMO in 185 tankers to various states across the country," the spokesperson said.

He said that 47 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey.

Giving the break-up, the official said that 174 MT LMO has been offloaded in Maharashtra, 729 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 249 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 305 MT in Haryana, 123 MT in Telangana and 1,334 MT in Delhi.

He added that presently 18 tankers are on the run with more than 260 tonnes of LMO which are expected to reach Maharashtra, Haryana and Delhi.

More loaded Oxygen Express trains are expected to begin their journey later on Friday night, he added.

--IANS

