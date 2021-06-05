Railways delivered over 25K MT of LMO to 15 states so far

He said that so far, the Railways has delivered more than 25,629 MT of LMO in more than 1,503 tankers to various states across the country.

A ministry official said that the Oxygen Express trains have crossed the milestone of 25,000 MT of LMO delivery.

New Delhi, June 5 (IANS) The Railway Ministry said on Saturday that it has transported more than 25,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to several states in over 1,500 tankers.

The official said that 368 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states.

The official further said that seven loaded Oxygen Express trains are on the run with more than 482 MT of LMO in 30 tankers.

He said that Assam received its fifth Oxygen Express with 80 MT LMO in four tankers form Jharkhand.

The official further said that more than 3,000 MT LMO has been offloaded in Karnataka by Oxygen Expresses.

The Indian Railways started Oxygen Express trains 42 days back on April 24 from Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

The official said that Railways provided oxygen relief by Oxygen Express trains to 15 states, namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

Till now, 614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,790 MT in Delhi, 2,212 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3,097 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 2,787 MT in Tamil Nadu, 2,602 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2,474 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam.

--IANS

aks/sdr