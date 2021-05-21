Railways delivers 1,118 MT of medical oxygen in a single day

New Delhi, May 21 (IANS) Continuing its efforts to provide liquid medical oxygen (LMO) the Indian Railways on Friday said that it has delivered 1,118 MT of LMO to different states, which is the highest so far in a single day.The railways has so far delivered 13,319 MT of LMO to different states in 814 tankers and 208 Oxygen Expresses.

Railway ministry officials said that 208 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various states. An official said that 13 Oxygen Expresses are currently running with more than 1,018 MT of LMO. He said that the LMO relief by Oxygen Expresses reached 13 states -- Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi and Uttar Pradesh.

So far the railways have delivered 614 MT of Oxygen in Maharashtra, nearly 3,338 MT in UP, 521 MT in MP, 4,110 MT in Delhi, 1,619 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 714 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 649 MT in Tamil Nadu, 292 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 153 MT in Punjab, 118 MT in Kerala and 772 MT in Telangana.

The official said that the railways started Oxygen Expresses 27 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

