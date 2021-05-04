Railways delivers 1,585 MT LMO, 6 more Oxygen Expresses on way

A Railway Ministry official said that overcoming all hurdles and finding new solutions, the railways is continuing its journey of bringing relief by delivering LMO.

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Tuesday said that 27 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey, delivering more than 1,585 metric tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) in 103 tankers to various states.

"So far, railways has delivered 1,585 MT of LMO in 103 tankers to various states across the country," he said, adding that 27 Oxygen Express trains have already completed their journey and six more loaded Oxygen Express trains are on the way, carrying 463 MT of LMO in 33 tankers.

Two more Oxygen Express to Delhi carrying more than 244 MT LMO are on its way from Hapa and Mundra and are expected to reach Delhi on Tuesday itself, the official said.

With this, Delhi would see nearly 450 MT of LMO provided in 24 hours beginning early hours on May 4.

According to the official, of the total 382 MT of LMO being delivered by Railways on Tuesday, nearly 244 MT was meant for Delhi, which is nearly 64 per cent of total load.

The official also said that Telangana also received its second Oxygen Express from Odisha's Angul carrying 60.23 MT LMO.

"Lucknow will receive 79 tonnes from Oxygen Express from Bokaro," he said.

The official highlighted that the Railways has delivered more than 1,585 metric tonnes LMO to six states - Maharashtra (174 MT), Uttar Pradesh (492 MT), Madhya Pradesh (179 MT), Delhi (464 MT), Haryana (150 MT), and Telangana (127 MT).

