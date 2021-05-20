Railways ferries another 160 MT oxygen to Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 20 (IANS) The Railways has ferried 160 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen more to Karnataka from Jharkhand's Tatanagar for treating Covid patients, an official said on Thursday.

"The fifth Oxygen Express arrived at Whitefield station in Bengaluru earlier in the day, with eight cryogenic tankers carrying 20 tonnes each," a South Western Railway (SWR) official said in a statement.