Railways ferry 242 tonnes more oxygen to Covid-hit Karnataka

Bengaluru, May 28 (IANS) Continuing its help, Indian Railways ferried another 242 tonnes of liquid medical oxygen (LMO) to Karnataka in two freight trains from Odisha and Jharkhand, an official said on Friday.

The first Oxygen Express brought to 122 tonnes LMO to the inland container depot at Whitefield station from Rourkela (Odisha), a South-Western Railway official said. The second train transported 120 tonnes of liquid oxygen to Whitefield from Jharkhand's Tatanagar earlier in the day.