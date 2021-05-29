'Railways has delivered over 20K MT of LMO to 15 states'

A railway ministry official said that the national transporter has delivered 20,770 MT of LMO in more than 1,237 tankers to 15 states across the country.

New Delhi, May 29 (IANS) The Indian Railways on Saturday said that it has delivered more than 20,000 MT of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) to 15 states as 305 Oxygen Express trains have completed their journey so far.

He said that six loaded Oxygen Express trains are on run with more than 420 MT of LMO in 26 tankers.

The official added that Assam received its third Oxygen Express on Saturday with 80 MT of LMO in four tankers.

Railways has started the Oxygen Express train on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

The official said that the oxygen relief by the Oxygen Express trains have reached out to 15 states -- Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

He added that 614 MT of oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3,731 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5,327 MT in Delhi, 1,967 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 1,994 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 1,735 MT in Tamil Nadu, 1,668 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 380 MT in Kerala, 1,770 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 240 MT in Assam.

