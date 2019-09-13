Railways Ministry announces revised fares for Humsafar Express

New Delhi [India], Sept 13 (ANI): In a move to make Humsafar Express more affordable and comfortable for passengers, Ministry of Railways on Friday rationalised fare structure and also announced the addition of sleeper coaches to the train.

"Ministry of Railways has decided to rationalise the fare structure and composition of Humsafar class of trains making them more affordable and comfortable. It will be a big relief to the Indian Railway passengers who can now enjoy the modern facilities of Humsafar trains at lower rates," a release by Ministry of Railways reads.



The existing variable fare system of the Humsafar class of trains has been done away with, which means these trains will now have only 'fixed' fare system, the release stated.

Sleeper class coaches will be attached in addition to existing Third AC class coaches to the Humsafar Express, the Railways announced.

The Railways have also decided to reduce the base fare of the train. From now, the base fare of the train will be 1.15 times of the base fare of Mail or Express Trains and not "Superfast" Mail or Express Trains like earlier.

Tatkal charges in Humsafar have also been reduced from existing 1.5 times of Humsafar base fare to approximately 1.3 times of Humsafar base fare, bringing it equivalent to Normal Tatkal rule of other Mail or Express trains, the press release further stated. (ANI)

