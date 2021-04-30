Railways Ministry issues guidelines for online payment system for freight charges

New Delhi [India], April 30 (ANI): The Ministry of Railways on Friday issued guidelines for online payment system for freight charges.

According to a press release, the online payment system will be provided through Freight Business Development (FBD) portal via SBI's payment gateway. It will provide the facility for collection of freight and all kinds of ancillary charges e.g. premium charge (in case of premium indent), wagon registration fee, demurrage, wharfage, siding charge, shunting charge, rebooking charge, diversion charge.



These guidelines will be implemented from June 1.

Guidelines issued by the Ministry for the online payment system for freight charges also includes online payment system through FBD, Customer/Secondary Customer willing to avail the facility wil be required to register themselves on the FBD portal as per the procedure laid down for Registration under Electronic registration of demand (e-RD) policy.

The guidelines said that the Consignor/Consignee will be referred as customer and endorsee/handling agent will be referred to as Secondary Customer. Customers already registered in e-RD need not to register again for this facility, the customer will be able to register his endorsee/handling agent as secondary customer and indicate the name of charges, which will be paid by such secondary customer, on behalf of the customer.

However, as per extant guidelines, the liability for payment of Railway dues lies with the Customer (Consignor/Consignee) and shall be responsible for all payments.

"Online payment shall be available through all modes like Net Banking/RTGS/NEFT, Credit card/Debit card/UPI through customer's DashBoard at the TMS location," the press release read. (ANI)

