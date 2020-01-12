Railways provide special trains for police exam candidates following ruckus at Hajipur Rly station

Patna (Bihar) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): Indian Railways on Sunday provided special trains throughout several areas of Bihar to facilitate the movement of aspirants for the State Police Constable exam, following a ruckus at the Hajipur railway station on Saturday.

In a press release, Railways announced the provision of 13 special trains through several divisions including Patna, Katihar, Muzaffarpur, Barauni, and Hajipur.Meanwhile, Bihar Additional Director-General (Law and Order) Amit Kumar stated that action will be taken against those who damaged public property during the ruckus at the Hajipur railway station.In a press conference, Kumar said that the situation is being monitored through CCTV footage of the area and appropriate action will be taken against people who damaged public property.On Saturday, candidates of the State Police Constable Exam created a ruckus at the Hajipur Railway Station due to the non-availability of any special transport to facilitate the movement of aspirants.A large number of people also pelted stones at a passing Rajdhani train. People could be also be seen entering the train through the windows. (ANI)