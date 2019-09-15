New Delhi [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Indian Railways will undertake one more drive of "Massive Shramdan"on September 17 with main focus on "Collection of Plastic Waste", said a release.

The Minister for Railways had earlier directed a 10 days cleanliness drive for trains and stations which began on September 2.

"This drive with its main focus on the collection of plastic waste aims to create awareness for a greater impact against single-use plastic. Also aims at enhancing cleanliness, through the collection of plastic waste from all railway premises," the release outlined.

Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal had been encouraging those Railway Divisions performing well on Swachhata. Indian Railways due to such serious efforts, to make cleanliness its work culture, had won the Best Union Ministry Swachhata award for 2018-19 presented by the President of India on the last Friday-6th September 2019."Further, Indian Railways is undertaking various activities relating to Swachhata Pakhwada from September 11 to October 2, 2019, leading to Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on that Day, which would be observed as Community Service Day," read the official statement.Meanwhile, the Railway Board has also sent a letter to all Divisional Heads, directing that this "Massive Shramdan" on September 17, 2019, should be arranged at each and every station and nearby localities, approaches to the stations, and in areas near tracks all over the country.Senior-most officials at the stations and at all other levels of Indian Railways are asked to lead the "Shramdan"- involving the participation of all railway employees, their families, railway pensioners, and all other stakeholders and self-help groups.On Sept 9, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the time has come for the world to say 'good-bye' to single-use plastic."My government has announced that India will put an end to the single-use plastic in the coming years. I believe the time has come for even the world to say good-bye to single-use plastic," Prime Minister Modi said. (ANI)