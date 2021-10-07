Railways to restart issuing platform tickets at major stations in Mumbai division

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): Central Railway will restart issuing of platform tickets with effect from October 8 at major stations on Mumbai Division.



The tickets will be issued at stations like Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Lokmanya Tilak Terminus, Kalyan, Thane, Dadar, and Panvel stations of Mumbai Division due to the festival season, as per a release by Public Relations Department, Central Railway Mumbai.

"The platform ticket will be issued at the Mumbai Division stations at Rs 50 to curb the excessive rush at platforms, stations, concourses, and terminus during the festive season," stated the release. (ANI)

