Railways will never be privatised, says Piyush Goyal

Kharagpur (West Bengal) [India], March 30 (ANI): Railway Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said Railways will not be privatised and urged people to not pay heed to "opposition propaganda".



"I assure you that the Indian Railways is the property of the nation and people. No one can touch it, it will never be privatised. Don't get caught in the opposition's propaganda. This is your property, it will remain yours," Goyal said at a public meeting here.

He also appreciated the trackmen, maintenance and signalling employees.

"Due to the efforts of our trackmen, maintenance, and signalling people, there has not been a single death in the last two years (due to accidents)," he said. (ANI)