Rain, thunderstorm likely in parts of Himachal today: IMD

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Aug 9 (ANI): Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorm accompanied with light to moderate rainfall on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Light to moderate rain/thunderstorm may occur at Dharamshala, Mandi, Manali, Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Palampur, Hamirpur, Solan, and Shimla, the IMD said in its bulletin.



The weather forecasting agency has also predicted heavy rainfall in isolated places in the state from Sunday. (ANI)

