Rain-induced floods claim 21 lives in Pak's Balochistan

Quetta [Pakistan] July 20 (ANI): Balochistan government Spokesperson Liaquat Shahwani on Monday informed that floods in the province have claimed at least twenty-one lives.



The flash floods have left 18 people injured, destroyed 18 houses and damaged crops. Besides, many houses were partially damaged, The Express Tribune quoted Liaquat Shahwani as saying.

Two days earlier, at least seven people also lost their lives while two children were reported missing after heavy rain wreaked destruction in Balochistan.

In Kech, a vehicle carrying eleven passengers, including women and children, was swept away by flash floods in 'Murg ab Nadi'. Rescuers recovered two dead bodies, including one of an aged woman, while two children are still missing. (ANI)

