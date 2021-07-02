Rain lashes parts of Delhi bringing relief from high temperatures

New Delhi [India], July 2 (ANI): Residents of parts of the national capital witnessed unprecedented rain on Friday afternoon, which brought relief from the high temperature.



Delhi has been reeling under scorching heat due to high temperatures crossing 40 degree Celsius.

Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RWFC) New Delhi on Thursday predicted thunderstorm with moderate intensity rain over many places of Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) among adjoining areas.

Taking to Twitter, they said, "Thundershower with moderate intensity rain and gusty winds with speed of 40-60 Km/h would occur over and adjoining areas of many places of Delhi & NCR (Badurgarh, Gurugram, Manesar, Faridabad, Ballabhgarh, Hindon AF Station, Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida), Gannaur, Sonipat, Assandh, Gohana, Kharkhoda, Hansi, Meham, Rohtak, Jhajjar, Loharu, Narnaul, Mahendargarh, Kosali, Charkhi Dadri, Mattanhail, Farukhnagar, Bawal, Rewari, Nuh, Sohana, Hodal, Palwal (Haryana) Baraut, Bagpat, Jajau, Agra (U.P.), Viratnagar, Khairthal, Bhiwari, Tizara (Rajasthan) during next 2 hours."

