Rain lashes several parts of Delhi, improves AQI and brings in winter chill

New Delhi [India], Dec 12 (ANI): Several parts of national capital received light rains along with intense shower and thunderstorm at isolated places over Haryana and Punjab on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

With this, Delhi is witnessing a drop in temperature and reduction in toxic level presence in the air, bringing partial relief for Delhites.

While the maximum temperature was recorded at 18 degrees Celsius, the minimum came down to 12 degrees Celsius.Delhi's air quality turned to the 'severe' category today with the overall air quality index (AQI) recorded at 407.The AQI in the neighbouring areas of Delhi was also high with Ghaziabad Noida and Greater Noida and Faridabad at 470, 422 and 398 respectively, according to System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting (SAFAR).While the moderate fog was observed in some places over Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab, the thunderstorm was observed at isolated places over West Rajasthan."Rain and thunderstorm were at most places over Himachal Pradesh; at a few places over Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab, East Madhya Pradesh and West Rajasthan and at isolated places over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, East Uttar Pradesh, East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat State and Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam," the IMD said.The lush green Dhauladhar mountain range in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra witnessed snowfall.According to the weather department, the chilly wind will continue in the national capital due to heavy snowfall at various places in the Himalayan region. (ANI)