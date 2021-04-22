Rain lashes valley, light snowfall in Ladakh

"At present it is raining at many places of Kashmir whereas the weather is partly to generally cloudy at many places of Jammu," the Department said in a statement.

Srinagar, April 22 (IANS) Rain lashed the Kashmir Valley and light snowfall occurred at a few places in Ladakh on Thursday as the Meteorological (MET) Department said there would be improvement from Friday onwards till the end of April.

"From Friday, the weather is most likely to remain dry till end of April. Weather is presently clear in whole Ladakh except Drass-Zojila axis where weather is cloudy with light snowfall in some areas.

"From Friday onwards, weather most likely to remain dry in Ladakh region till April end," the statement added.

Srinagar had 8.6, Pahalgam 3.3 and Gulmarg minus 0.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperatures on Thursday.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 1.1, Kargil 2.8 and Drass minus 0.6 as the night's lowest temperatures.

Jammu city had 16.0, Katra 14.0, Batote 5.0, Banihal 8.4 and Bhaderwah 5.4 as the minimum temperatures.

