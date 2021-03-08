Rain, light snow lash J&K

Srinagar, March 8 (IANS) Rain lashed plains and light snowfall occurred in higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday as the meteorological (MeT) department forecast fair weather from Monday afternoon.

"Weather will improve from today afternoon. Weather is likely to remain dry till March 10 after which another spell of rain is likely to occur in J&K and Ladakh, said an official of the MeT department.