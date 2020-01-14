Rain likely to occur in several parts of UP today

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Jan 14 (ANI): Rain or thundershowers accompanied with lightning is very likely to take place during the next three hours at several parts of Uttar Pradesh today.

The India Meteorological Centre said that rain or thundershowers are likely at a few places over Bareilly, Pilibhit, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Kannauj, Barabanki, Bahraich, Gonda, Raebareli, Unnao, Lucknow districts and adjoining areas.



According to IMD, maximum and minimum temperatures recorded in Lucknow were 16 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively on Monday. (ANI)

