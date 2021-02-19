Rain, snow likely in J&K, Ladakh next week

"A western disturbance (WD) is likely to affect J&K and Ladakh from February 22 evening up to 27.

Srinagar, Feb 19 (IANS) Warm, sunny morning greeted people in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday with the weather office forecasting another spell of light to moderate snow/rain beginning next week.

"During this period, light to moderate rain/snowfall is likely mainly on 22nd night, 23rd, 26th and 27th in Kashmir region. Rain with thunderstorm is expected at some places in Jammu region whereas light snowfall is likely at scattered places of Ladakh.

"There is no forecast of any heavy precipitation during this spell," an official of the meteorological (MET) department said.

Srinagar recorded minus 0.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus 3 as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had minus 10.8, Kargil minus 12.4 and Drass minus 20.6 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu city had 11.2, Katra 10.6, Batote 7.1, Bannihal 4.4 and Bhaderwah recorded 2.3 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

--IANS

sq/in