Rain, thunderstorm likely in several parts of India in next 3-4 days

New Delhi, May 12 (IANS) Several parts of India may witness rain and thunderstorm in next 3-4 days, the ministry of earth sciences has predicted and temperature could drop in the national capital by few notches.

Thunderstorm with lightning, hail and squall is likely at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan and Muzaffarabad, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Telangana, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences.