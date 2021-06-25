Rain, thunderstorms to lash Western Ghats from Monday: IMD

Chennai and its suburbs had witnessed light showers on Thursday after a hot Wednesday and Tuesday and these light showers may continue till Sunday, the report said.

Chennai, June 25 (IANS) Heavy to normal rains and thunderstorms will lash Western Ghats and parts of interior Tamil Nadu from Monday onwards, a report from the Meteorological department said.

Several weather stations, including Tiruvengadu recorded moderate to heavy rains and Yercad in Salem district received rains of around 10 cm on Thursday which was the highest rainfall received in a single day.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the rains have brought relief to the scorching heat in Chennai and suburbs and Nungambakkam and Meenambakkam recorded a day temperature of 36.5 degree Celsius which was slightly below the temperature recorded during the day time at these places.

The Meteorological department said that the thunderstorms could be limited to interior parts of the state from Friday. The department however, said that there could be increased rains over the North interior and coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry areas from Sunday onwards.

IANS

