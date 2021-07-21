Rainfall intensity over NW India to decrease from today

July 21, New Delhi (IANS) The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Wednesday said that rainfall intensity over Northwest India is very likely to decrease and further slowdown in intensity and spread is likely from Thursday onwards.

"Scattered to fairly widespread rainfall with heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places likely over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and northwest Madhya Pradesh during next 24 hours and further decrease in rainfall intensity and spread over Northwest India thereafter," IMD said.