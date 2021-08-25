Rainfall likely to stay subdued in NW India, enhanced in NE

New Delhi, Aug 25 (IANS) Even as rainfall remains subdued in northwest India, widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over the northeast, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, and Sikkim till August 27 and will reduce thereafter with isolated heavy rainfall over the region, the IMD said.

Fairly widespread to widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy to very heavy falls is very likely to continue over Uttarakhand till August 29 and isolated heavy falls are likely over Bihar and east Uttar Pradesh till August 27, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in a release on Wednesday.

There would be scattered to fairly widespread rainfall activity with isolated heavy falls over Tamil Nadu during next 5 days and over Kerala and Mahe between August 27 and 29.

Thunderstorm accompanied with lightning is likely over east India during next two days, while subdued rainfall activity is likely to continue over northwest, central India, and the west coast during next four days, the IMD said.

