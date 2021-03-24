Rainfall, thunderstorm likely over parts of MP, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Telangana

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): Some parts of Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Telangana are likely to witness rainfall, thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted.



"Isolated to scattered rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over East Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, interior Maharashtra and Telangana today, the 24th March and reduction thereafter," the MeT department tweeted.

Apart from these, some places in the Western Himalayan Region are also likely to witness downpour today.

"Isolated to scattered rainfall/snowfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Western Himalayan Region today, the 24th March. Isolated hailstorm very likely over Uttarakhand today, the 24th March," the IMD stated in its All India Weather Warning Bulletin. (ANI)

