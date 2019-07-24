Rains spell trouble in Mumbai; 8 hurt in car collision

Eight people have been injured in the car collision at Mumbai's Andheri area. Photograph: ANI/Twitter

Mumbai: Mumbai which witnessed heavy spells of rain a couple of weeks ago once again woke up to heavy rainfall on Wednesday.

The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday had predicted heavy rainfall for the next two days due to what it called cyclonic circulation around the maximum city.

Andheri area in Mumbai's suburban area is one of the worst affected due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday morning where eight people were injured after three cars collided with each other due to low visibility.

Colaba has received 171 mm of rainfall and 58 mm of rain was recorded in Santacruz till 5.30 am, according to the MeT department. The rains have caused waterlogging in Dadar and Hindmata along with parts of Kurla. Traffic has been diverted at some places due to the heavy downpour. Trains on the Central and Western Line are running late.