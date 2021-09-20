Rainstorms lash China's Henan

From 8 a.m. on September 17 to 8 a.m. Sunday, heavy downpours hit the province, with average precipitation in the cities of Jiyuan, Sanmenxia and Hebi reaching 117.2 mm, 110.8 mm and 106.4 mm respectively, Xinhua news agency quoted the provincial weather bureau as saying.

Beijing, Sep 20 (IANS) Torrential rain have battered China's Henan province since September 17, prompting authorities to issue a level-IV emergency response to floods, local officials said.

Among meteorological stations in the province, 505 recorded precipitation of more than 100 mm, with the highest precipitation of 235 mm logged in the city of Anyang.

Torrential rains were expected to stop, but may cause flash floods, waterlogging and geological disasters in the province, said the bureau.

At least 302 people died in Henan in late July due to massive floods caused by torrential ranstorms.

