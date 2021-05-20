Rainwater inundates Covid facility in Gurugram

However, the Covid facility is yet to be made operational as it's completion work was in the last phase.

Gurugram, May 20 (IANS) Heavy rain inundated the 100-bed Covid care centre at the Tau Devi Lal stadium in sector-38 here, which was inaugurated by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday.

The rain also disrupted the centre's power supply on Wednesday. The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) installed water pumps to flush out the water from inside and the adjacent Covid centre.

Videos and pictures that went viral on social media revealed that a few centres in the area were virtually floating in water.

According to officials, the 100-bed Covid facility is on lower ground and is prone to flooding. The local administration in collaboration with the Vedanta group had prepared this centre to provide health facilities to Covid patients.

According to the Health Bulletin, there are now 18,091 active cases in Gurugram out of which 15,761 patients are in home isolation. So far 1,52,283 people in Gurugram have recovered from the deadly virus.

Apart from this, 1,161 new cases were reported in Gurugram in last 24 hours.

Fifteen more Covid patients died on Wednesday in the city. With this, a total of 725 persons have lost their lives in Gurugram.

