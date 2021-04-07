Raipur declared containment zone, borders to be sealed

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], April 7 (ANI): In view of rising cases of COVID-19, the Chhattisgarh government has decided to declare the Raipur district a containment zone till April 19.



Raipur district collector S Bharathi Dasan told the media that all borders of the district will be sealed during the period.

"Keeping in mind the COVID-19 situation, Raipur district is being declared a containment zone from 6 pm on April 9 till 6 am on April 19. All the borders of the district will remain sealed during this period," he said.

Medical shops will be allowed to open as per their timings. Children appearing in exams can do so with requisite permission.

Milk and newspapers will be available in the morning from 6 am to 8 am and in the evening from 5 pm to 6.30 pm. All wine shops will be closed. Hospitals and ATMs will remain open.

Chhattisgarh reported 9,921 new COVID-19 cases, 1,552 recoveries and 53 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the state Health Department.

A nine-day lockdown began in the Durg district on Tuesday. (ANI)