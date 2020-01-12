Raipur hosts three-day youth festival

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Jan 12 (ANI): A three-day state-level youth festival marked its beginning at the Science College ground here on Sunday. Organised on the occasion of Swami Vivekanand Jayanti, the event was inaugurated by Governor Anusuiya Uike and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Governor Uike said in her address that the festival would provide encouragement and exposure to the budding talents of sports and culture of the state.The Governor emphasised the significance of Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary and acknowledged the state government's decision to establish a memorial of Swami Vivekanand in Raipur.The inaugural day began on a colourful note with folk dance based march past presented by dance parties from all 27 districts. Each troop was later awarded a sum of rupees five thousand.In his speech at the ceremony, Chief Minister Baghel made the announcement that 'Dey Bhawan' where Swami Vivekananda had stayed in Budhapara for two years would be developed as Swami Vivekananda memorial.The Chief Minister also gave a new slogan -- Khelbo-Jeetbo-Garhbo Nava Chhattisgarh -- to the attending youths.According to the state's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare Umesh Patel, more than 7,000 youth are expected to participate in the festival and in addition to cultural events, sports and intellectual competition will also be organised.The festival was also attended by international boxer and Olympic medallist Vijender Singh. (ANI)