Raise a toast

The recently launched Absolut Grapefruit is a testament to the ever-evolving needs of the consumers. With a distinct character of pink grapefruit, Absolut Grapefruit has a truly refreshing taste and well-balanced natural sweetness. Created with 100 per cent natural flavours and no added sugar, it is perfect for the young and experimental consumers who are exposed to global trends and are drivers of change, always on the lookout for something new and exciting.

Absolut Cosmopolitan

INGREDIENTS: 40 ml Absolut Citron | 20 ml Triple Sec | 20 ml Lime Juice |20 ml Cranberry Juice| 1 Twist Orange Zest |Ice Cubes

HOW TO MIX: Fill a shaker with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Shake and strain into a cocktail glass. Garnish with an orange zest twist.

Absolut Raspiroska

INGREDIENTS: 45 ml Absolut Raspberri | 10 ml Simple Syrup | 6 Whole Raspberry |Crushed Ice |

HOW TO MIX: Muddle raspberry and simple syrup in a rocks glass. Fill with crushed ice. Add Absolut Raspberri. Stir. Garnish with a raspberry.

Absolut Grapefruit and Tonic

INGREDIENTS: 45 ml Absolut Grapefruit| 120 ml Tonic| Grapefruit or lime wedge for garnish|

HOW TO MIX IT: Pour Absolut Grapefruit and Tonic into a Copa glass filled with ice cubes. Stir and garnish with a grapefruit or lime wedge.

Absolut Lime Mule

INGREDIENTS: 45 ml Absolut Lime |15 ml Lime Juice | Ginger Beer | 2 Wedges Lime | Ice Cubes |

HOW TO MIX: Fill a mule mug with ice cubes. Add Absolut Lime and lime juice. Top up with ginger beer. Garnish with two lime wedges.

Absolut Mandrin Punch

INGREDIENTS: 45 ml Absolut Mandrin | 75 ml Ginger Ale | 45 ml Pineapple Juice | 1 Wedge Lemon|1 Wedge Lime | Ice Cubes|

HOW TO MIX IT: Fill a highball glass with ice cubes. Add all ingredients. Garnish with a lemon wedge and a lime wedge.

