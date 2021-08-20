Raise a toast to your sibling

BELVEDERE OLD TOWN FIZZ
* 40 ml - Belvedere Vodka
* 15 ml - Sparkling Wine
* 20 ml - Lime
* 15 ml - Honey Water (2:1)
* 6-8 - Mint Leaves
* A dash of Angostura
* Lime Wheel
Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.
BELVEDERE POMME HIGHBALL
* 45 ml - Belvedere Vodka
* 60 ml - Pressed Apple Juice
* 20 ml - Lime Juice
* 10 ml - Sugar Syrup
* 2 Turmeric Dusted Cucumber Slices to Garnish
* Top with Soda Water
Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir to combine. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 turmeric dusted cucumber slices.
BELVEDERE AIR
* 45 ml Belvedere Vodka
* 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice
* 15 ml Honey Water (2:1 Honey to Water)
* 60 ml Almond Milk
* Sprig of Mint
Place all ingredients into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with mint sprig.
