  1. Sify.com
  2. News
  3. National
  4. Raise a toast to your sibling

Raise a toast to your sibling

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 20th, 2021, 13:00:20hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon


BELVEDERE OLD TOWN FIZZ

* 40 ml - Belvedere Vodka

* 15 ml - Sparkling Wine

* 20 ml - Lime

* 15 ml - Honey Water (2:1)

* 6-8 - Mint Leaves

* A dash of Angostura

* Lime Wheel

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.

BELVEDERE POMME HIGHBALL

* 45 ml - Belvedere Vodka

* 60 ml - Pressed Apple Juice

* 20 ml - Lime Juice

* 10 ml - Sugar Syrup

* 2 Turmeric Dusted Cucumber Slices to Garnish

* Top with Soda Water

Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir to combine. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 turmeric dusted cucumber slices.

BELVEDERE AIR

* 45 ml Belvedere Vodka

* 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

* 15 ml Honey Water (2:1 Honey to Water)

* 60 ml Almond Milk

* Sprig of Mint

Place all ingredients into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with mint sprig.

(Please drink responsibly)

(IANSlife can be contacted at ianslife@ians.in)

--IANS
tb/

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features