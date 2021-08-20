Raise a toast to your sibling

Add ingredients to a shaker. Shake and fine strain so there are no mint leaves in a coupe. Top with sparkling wine and garnish with a lime wheel.

BELVEDERE POMME HIGHBALL

* 45 ml - Belvedere Vodka

* 60 ml - Pressed Apple Juice

* 20 ml - Lime Juice

* 10 ml - Sugar Syrup

* 2 Turmeric Dusted Cucumber Slices to Garnish

* Top with Soda Water

Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir to combine. Top with soda water. Garnish with 2 turmeric dusted cucumber slices.

BELVEDERE AIR

* 45 ml Belvedere Vodka

* 20 ml Fresh Lemon Juice

* 15 ml Honey Water (2:1 Honey to Water)

* 60 ml Almond Milk

* Sprig of Mint

Place all ingredients into a shaker and shake hard with ice. Strain into highball glass over fresh ice, and garnish with mint sprig.

