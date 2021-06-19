Raise spirits this Father's Day with this gifting guide

The Glenlivet is the definitive Speyside malt produced in the Livet Valley. The spirit exhibits the characteristic delicacy and softness of the region. Since 1824, when George Smith was granted the first legal license to distill in Glenlivet, The Glenlivet has been acclaimed for its balance and perfect finish and is the benchmark against which all other malts are measured. Available in four heritage variants -- The Glenlivet 12, The Glenlivet 15, The Glenlivet 18, The Glenlivet 21 and The Glenlivet 25, the spirit sets the standard in quality and taste that defines the Speyside style of whisky and is priced at Rs 3,500, Rs 5,130, Rs 7,915, Rs 17,980 and Rs 34,220, respectively. (All Delhi prices)

2. Aberlour

Aberlour whisky makers have over 120 years of combined experience in creating a rich and harmonious balance of flavours that has led to Aberlour becoming the leading brand in France and one of the most popular malt whisky in the world today. Aberlour gets its depth and velvet richness through its unique double cask maturation process which involves both sherry casks and bourbon casks for the full maturation period. The launch entails the introduction of the entire range-- Aberlour 12 years old, 16 years old and 18 years old which are priced at Rs 5,500, Rs 9,400 and Rs 16,500, respectively. (All Delhi prices)

3. Longmorn

Longmorn traces its origin to the late 1800s as the embodiment of the vision of John Duff. The meticulous craftsmanship and use of exquisite materials make Longmorn a rarefied and richly sensorial experience whisky to drink. Longmorn is rich and full of flavour: smooth, and elegant, multi-layered, rare and highly prized. Two expressions of Longmorn --The Distiller's choice and 16 year old expression are available in India which are priced at Rs 8,950 and Rs 22,400, respectively. (All Delhi prices)

4. Grant's Distinction

With its raisin cake richness that makes it highly mixable, Grant's Distinction can undeniably stir up an inspiring ambience whilst celebrating the many 'distinctions' of your father. Retaining the 'House style' of the Grant's family, Grant's Distinction has a robust, malty character with delicate fresh fruit flavours that brings a unique blend of sweet and spicy notes. It is derived from the finest of malt and grain whiskies, handpicked by master blender Brian Kingsman to appeal to a new gen of Scotch Whiskey drinkers. Grant's Distinction is exclusively available in India and is priced at Rs 2,500 for 750 ml in Mumbai.

5. Monkey Shoulder

Have you got your cheeky sense of humour from your father? Well then, look no further as your perfect companion is here to amplify the cool quotient to your 'fun' genes and playful banter this Father's Day! Monkey Shoulder is a fun-loving scotch whisky that has a unique versatility. Its richness and vibrancy combined with fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes, makes it the perfect 100 per cent malt whiskey for mixing. It can be enjoyed neat, on the rocks, or experimented with cocktails. Available across the country and is priced at Rs 5,800 in Mumbai for 750 ml.

6. The Balvenie distillery

The Balvenie DoubleWood Aged 12 years gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. Each stage lends different qualities to the resulting single malt whisky. To make The Balvenie DoubleWood, David Stewart MBE takes whisky that has spent at least 12 years in traditional whisky casks, American oak ex-bourbon barrels and hogsheads, and moved to Spanish oak ex-Oloroso, sherry casks for an additional nine months. The traditional casks soften and add delicate character, the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavour and the final few months in our tuns allow the whiskies to marry harmoniously. The chocolate and raspberry, rich brioche, and stewed cherries aromas along with the cherries and raspberries, sponge cake, spicy cinnamon and black pepper tingling one's taste buds makes the whisky a delight to sip on. It is available across the country and is priced at Rs 8,900 in Mumbai for 700ml.

7. A Gluten Free, Pure Distilled Vodka

Get your shot glasses and martini shakers out as you celebrate this special occasion with your father and gift him a sophisticated, smooth new experience with Billion Air Vodka!

* Available in 750 ml for MRP Rs 1990

8. Glenfiddich Single Malt Whiskey

On a day as special as Father's day, let's take the opportunity to create magical memories with your dad. Celebrate the extraordinary man of your life by making him feel special. Gift him the Glenfiddich 12 YO Single Malt Whisky and bring a smile on his face. Glenfiddich 12-Year-Old: Glenfiddich's signature malt, 'Our Original Twelve', is matured in the finest Oloroso sherry and bourbon casks and uniquely married in oak tuns for at least 12 years, to give a beautifully balanced nose complemented by refreshingly rich and complex notes of fresh pear and subtle oak, making it an ideal and classy gift for the whisky aficionado.

* Price: Rs 3860 (Delhi) Availability: All leading liquor stores in the country



9. Belvedere vodka

Belvedere Pure made with high quality Polska rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire to cherish the women in your life and make their day even more special -- be it shaken or stirred. Made With Nature -- Made from only Polska rye, purified water and a distillation process by fire, Belvedere contains zero additives, is certified kosher, and is produced in accordance with the legal regulations of Polska vodka that dictate nothing can be added.

* Price: Delhi: Rs 3735, Mumbai: Rs 6176, Bangalore: Rs 6197



10. Gin Cocktail

This Gin Cocktail box is everything you can gift your dad to make his day.The gift box contains 6 Cocktails -- Pack of 2 each of Dragon Fruit Mojito, Cocona 19 & Smoked Winter Gin & Tonic, 4 Chocolates -- Pack of Ferrero Rocher & Handwritten Note for your loving DAD

* Price: Rs 1,499 Sale Price Rs 999 Available on https://swizzle.in/product-category/swizzle-gift-boxes/



11. Whiskey Cocktails Gift Box

This Whiskey cocktail gift box is just too adorable. Will help you to personalize your kind of Whiskey cocktail. The gift box contains --6 Cocktails -- Pack of 2 each of Hot Toddy, Old Fashioned, & Pudina Punch, 4 Chocolates -- Pack of Ferrero Rocher & Handwritten Note for your dad.

* Price: Rs 1,499 Sale Price Rs 999 Available on https://swizzle.in/product-category/swizzle-gift-boxes/



12. Vodka Cocktail Gift Box

Does your dad even prefer vodka over any other drink while any family function or in family gathering? This Vodka Cocktail Gift box is the best option for your dad. The gift box contains 6 Cocktails -- Pack of 2 each of Bloody Mary, Cosmopolitan & Margaritan, 4 Chocolates -- Pack of Ferrero Rocher with a handwritten note for dad.

* Price: Rs 1,499 Sale Price Rs 999 Available on https://swizzle.in/product-category/swizzle-gift-boxes/



13. Ardbeg Wee Beastie -- Limited Edition

Matured just for 5 years, this youngest Ardbeg is a raw, smoky, tongue-tingling, beautifully smoky dram. Matured in ex-bourbon and Oloroso sherry casks, Wee Beastie is perfect for enjoying neat or as the mouth-watering main ingredient in a powerfully smoky cocktail.

* Product Price: Mumbai -- Rs 8300 Available online and instore



14. Glenmorengie -- The Lasanta

In every corner of the world, the setting of the sun is magical, mused Dr Bill, our Director of Whisky Creation and an inveterate traveller. This whisky is Dr Bill's attempt to bottle the magic of sunset, with its endless horizon of reds, oranges and purples. Lasanta begins with our giraffe-high stills, which yield a deliciously delicate and fruity spirit. Next, we mature it in bourbon and sherry casks for 12 years, transforming it into a mouth-watering odyssey bursting with rich spiciness and sun-drenched sweetness. It radiates with raisins, honeycomb and chocolate-covered hazelnuts lightened by cinnamon breezes. Each time you watch the sunset, you see something different -- this is how it is to drink Lasanta.

* Product Price: Delhi -- Rs 6010, Mumbai -- Rs 11,130, Bangalore -- Rs 7825 Available online and instore



15. Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial

Ice Imperial offers a new champagne experience that combines fun and fresh sensations while remaining true to the Moet & Chandon distinctive style. It was designed to conserve its bright fruitiness, seductive palate and elegant maturity even with the added ice cubes. Moet & Chandon Ice Imperial is the champagne that best expresses the contemporaneity of Moet & Chandon. It is a born out of centuries of tradition that bestow on a historic house like Moet & Chandon the boldness to be truly contemporary and to embrace the evolution of tastes and lifestyles while remaining true to its heritage.

* Product Price: Mumbai: Rs 10250 for 750ml, Delhi: Rs 8400 for 750ml



16. Bowmore's 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky

Bowmore, Islay's oldest distillery, is home to the world's oldest whisky maturation warehouse, The No. 1 Vaults. Crafted to perfection in this legendary warehouse for over 240 years, the Bowmore's 12-Year-Old Single Malt Scotch Whisky is a delicate blend of citrus notes and mellow honey, teasing the brand's trademark peat smoke notes all the way. The culmination of this symphony of flavours leads to a titillating experience of the senses. The 12-Year-Old Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been awarded a Gold at San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2018 and International Spirits Challenge 2017. Available across Chandigarh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andaman, Maharashtra, Goa, Assam, Sikkim and West Bengal, and ranges from Rs 3,200 to Rs 7,600 for a 700 ml bottle

