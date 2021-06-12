Raised demand to slash GST on Covid products to zero: Kerala FM

Amid calls for lower levies on items and medicines required in Covid-19 treatment, the GST Council on Saturday decided to slash rates of several Covid-relief items to 5 per cent from the existing 12-18 per cent levels, although it kept the much talked-about tax rate on vaccines unchanged at 5 per cent.

Thiruvananthapuram, June 12 (IANS) New Kerala Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal on Saturday expressed happiness in the way things went about at the GST Council meeting, saying even though he raised the issue of reducing GST rates to zero on Covid related products, it did not happen.

Speaking to IANS soon after the meeting, Balagopal said that Kerala was one of the first states to approach the Centre with the demand to reduce GST rates on products associated with dealing with the Covid pandemic.

"Though the demand for zero GST rate (on Covid items) was not met, we were able to prevail upon the need for reduction of rates which has happened. Pulse oximetre carried 12 per GST and it has been reduced to 5 per cent. Similarly, the GST on sanitisers has been slashed to 5 per cent from 18 per cent, while the rate for oxygen concentrators has been reduced from 18 per cent to 12 per cent. Also, the GST on ambulance has been reduced to 12 per cent from 28 per cent," Balagopal told IANS.

However, the minister said that the GST on vaccines has not been reduced as it was said that 75 per cent of the vaccines are being provided by the Centre.

"What happened today is the result of the recent meeting of the group of ministers on GST. Overall, the efforts appear to have paid off," added the 57-year-old first-time legislator.

