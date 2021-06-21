'Raisi becoming Prez final wake-up call to not renew Iran n-deal'

In a televised statement on Sunday, Bennett said that Raisi's victory is "perhaps a last-minute signal before returning to the nuclear agreement to understand with whom they are doing business and what kind of regime they are choosing to strengthen", reports Xinhua news agency

Tel Aviv, June 21 (IANS) Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that Ebrahim Raisi becoming the new Iranian President is a "final wake-up call" for the world powers not to renew the the 2015 nuclear deal.

He added that Iran must not possess nuclear weapons and this is the "clear and consistent position of Israel".

Like his predecessor Benjamin Netanyahu, Bennett is an opponent of the renewal of the nuclear deal between the world powers and Iran.

In his first address to Parliament on June 14, Bennett, a nationalist leader of an eight-party diverse coalition, said that the emerging deal is a "mistake" and that his country "will not allow Iran to achieve nuclear weapons".

Raisi, the incumbent Chief Justice of Iran, won the presidential election held on June 18 by a landslide with over 17.8 million votes.

He has formerly held several other posts in the country judicial branch following the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

