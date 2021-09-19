Raisi says 'new chapter' emerging in Iran-Tajikistan ties

At the conference on Saturday, Raisi described the cooperation agreements signed during the visit to Dushanbe as an evidence of the two countries' will to broaden relations, reports Xinhua news agency.

Dushanbe, Sep 19 (IANS) A new chapter is emerging in the relations between Iran and Tajikistan, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said at a joint press conference with his Tajik counterpart Emomali Rahmon here.

"What is more important than the written agreements is the two countries' will and decision to develop relations in various fields," he was quoted as saying by Iran's Tasnim news agency.

Emphasising that the two countries have great potentials for cooperation, Raisi stressed the use of all capacities to develop relations in political, economic, trade and cultural areas.

There are good grounds for developing economic and trade ties with Tajikistan in the Iranian ports of Chabahar and Bandar Abbas, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, Raisi said that the two sides share closer views on Afghanistan.

"The foreigners could not solve the problems for the people of Afghanistan, and we do not accept the continuing presence and role of foreigners in the country," he noted.

"We believe that the Afghan issue should be resolved by the Afghans themselves. Dialogue among Afghans should take place," said the Iranian President, adding that "the government to be established in Afghanistan should be an inclusive government".

For his part, Rahmon mentioned Iran as a friend of Tajikistan and underlined the importance of deepening the bilateral relations.

As for the recent development in Afghanistan, Rahmon said that "we want peace and stability in Afghanistan and believe that the peace in Afghanistan guarantees the security in the region".

"An inclusive government in Afghanistan is a key factor in establishing lasting peace and stability in the country," the Tajik president added.

According to the Tasnim news agency, Iran and Tajikistan signed eight cooperation documents over technical, customs and agricultural cooperation on Saturday.

--IANS

ksk/