Raj Bhavan, Civil Secretariat in Jammu declared no-fly zones

Jammu, July 8 (IANS) The Raj Bhavan and the Civil Secretariat in Jammu have been declared "No Fly Zones", strictly prohibiting flying of drones and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over and above them with immediate effect, an official statement said.

Making the announcement, Jammu District Magistrate, Anshul Garg, in exercise of powers vested under him under Section 144 CrPC, also ordered that there shall also be complete prohibition on flying of drones and UAVs over all areas/venues in the district as and when the Lt Governor is scheduled to visit them in connection with holding of events.