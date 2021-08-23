Raj BJP to contest next Assembly polls under Satish Poonia

This million dollar question, being asked in political corridors of the desert state amid factionalism in the party, it seems has finally been answered during the recently organised 'Jan Ashirwaad Yatra' in which BJP national general secretary Bhupender Yadav announced that BJP will form the next government in Rajasthan with three-fourth majority under the present state president Satish Poonia.

Addressing the rally, Yadav said, "I am saying it with full confidence that in 2023, BJP government will be formed with three-fourth majority under the leadership of Satish Poonia and the face of the Chief Minister will be decided by the parliamentary board of the party."

The statement has triggered a fresh debate as it was made at a time when the stories of factionalism keeps circulating with former chief minister Vasundhara Raje maintaining a distance from state party office and office bearers while her followers have been openly speaking against the current state leadership.

Also, Poonia's tenure will be completed in 2022 and he will be given an extension and the state BJP will contest elections under his leadership.

Sources said that the central leadership is quite happy with the performance of Poonia as he has been successful in bringing out issues like crime, false promise of loan waiver for farmers and pending recruitment under Ashok Gehlot government, on national platform.

Also, in the recent 'Jan Ashirwad Yatra' covering a distance of over 400 kilometre, a huge crowd was seen with farmers and OBCs in attendance.

Farmers were present in large numbers who thanked Poonia and Yadav in this rally.

The central leadership was also happy to see a strong chemistry between union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Gulabchand Kataria, Rajendra Rathore, C.P. Joshi and other senior leaders of the state party unit.

Political experts say it seems that the central leadership has moved ahead to leave issues of factions and now fully trusts the current state leadership.

The state BJP, in order to balance the equation of social engineering, brought on dias leaders from different castes during the yatra, which was again an indication that the state team is giving attention to all castes ahead of the next elections.

Recently Rohitashv Sharma, former minister and Raje follower, was expelled from the party for indiscipline which proves that the central leadership has given full power to the present team to pave way to script a success story in ensuing polls, analysts say.

--IANS

