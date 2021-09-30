Raj BSP MLAs say ready to join hands with any party to save membership

Jaipur, Sep 30 (IANS) Four Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs, who had joined the Congress in 2019, rushed to Delhi on Wednesday night, after getting a notice from the Supreme Court to reply on an anti-defection law plea. They claimed that they will join hands with any party to save their legislature status.

These MLAs include Rajendra Singh Guda, Wajib Ali, Sandeep Kumar and Lakhan Singh.

Wajib Ali said, "This political challenge, which has come to us, can be resolved in Delhi and hence we are going to Delhi. We will meet senior leaders, besides taking legal opinion to answer the SC notice."

Besides these four MLAs, two other BSP MLAs -- Joginder Singh Awana and Deepchand Khairia -- who had joined Congress, have not gone to Delhi, both these MLAs met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Wednesday night and ensured their support to the Congress.

It needs to be mentioned here that the BSP challenged its MLAs merger with the Congress in the Supreme Court under the anti-defection law. Two days ago, the Supreme Court asked these MLAs to submit their final reply within four weeks.

MLA Rajendra Singh Gudha, who joined Congress from the BSP, said, "We are going to Delhi to find legal ways to save membership. Three of our companions were already in Delhi. We will no longer have any home or place. Our priority now is to save membership."

MLA Sandeep Yadav and Wajib Ali said, "Saving membership is our priority. People have elected us and hence we will not lose membership at any cost. Whatever support Mayawati, Amit Shah or Rahul Gandhi will give, we will get them and will choose any one of them who will save our membership."

The Congress in Rajasthan has 100 MLAs, and support from 16 independents and 6 BSP MLAs, which takes the count to 116. If these six go out, then too, the government shall be safe. However, pressure will definitely be there with factions in the Congress camps intensifying and the Pilot camp demanding his elevation as Chief Minister.

