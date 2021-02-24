Raj Budget 'cut, copy, paste' of BJP schemes: Poonia

"The Budget follows the 'cut, copy, paste' strategy of BJP schemes," he said, adding that there has been nothing new announced for the unemployed. No information has been given on the infrastructure for schools, colleges or other institutions, he said.

Jaipur, Feb 24 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP chief Satish Poonia has termed the state Budget as "cosmetic", alleging that it only looks good but its intent is not right.

Raising questions on the Budget, Poonia said, "What is new in today's Budget? The Chief Minister could not say. They have done nothing except adding a few titles of Indiraji, Nehruji and Rajivji. The Budget fails to show how it can help in overcoming the pandemic's effects. No road map has been made in this Budget. The CM has tried to protect himself politically."

Leader of Opposition Gulabchand Kataria meanwhile said that the state government has hinted at a strong possibility of midterm elections by opening the entire "Pandora's box".

"I have heard many Budget announcements while being a part of the ruling party and opposition, but I never heard such a huge number of announcements. The government is also probably anticipating something bad," he said.

Deputy Leader of the Opposition in the Assembly Rajendra Rathore also quipped that the state government is cash strapped but is making big announcements.

Former CM Vasundhara Raje said that the public wanted a cut in VAT in the face of rising petrol and diesel prices.

She said that the Congress government has simply renamed their schemes and announced them in the Budget.

