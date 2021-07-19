Raj CM congratulates new Punjab PCC chief Sidhu

Gehlot in his tweet said "It has been the tradition of Congress that everyone is consulted before taking any decision. Everyone gets a chance to have their say. Keeping everyone's opinion in mind, all Congressmen follow the tradition of uniting and accepting any decision taken by the party high command thereafter. This is the biggest strength of Congress even today."

Supporting the Punjab CM, Gehlot further said, "Captain Amarinder Singh had announced in front of the media last week that he would accept every decision of the Congress President."

While congratulating Sidhu, the Rajasthan CM also gave him a piece of advice to follow the tradition of Congress and take everyone along.

Gehlot tweeted "Congress President Sonia Gandhi ji has announced the appointment of Navjot Singh Sidhu as the President of Punjab Congress. Congratulations and best wishes to Sidhu. It is expected that he will also discharge the tradition of the Congress party and take everyone along while carrying forward the party's ideology."

Maken's retweet earlier said that "no 'satrap' wins any kingdom on his own. The poor, weaker sections and the common man votes for the Gandhi-Nehru family. But whether it is Amarinder Singh or Gehlot or Sheila Dixit or anyone else, as soon as they become the Chief Minister, they think the party won because of them."

He further said that the party leadership took the right decision to name Sidhu as Punjab PCC in-charge and that such a show of strength was necessary.

--IANS

arc/kr