Raj CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty (Ld)

Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent an angioplasty surgery in the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital and is "fine now".
Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Sharma from Gehlot's media team said: "Hon'ble CM Sh. Ashok Gehlot ji's angioplasty done successfully. Everything is fine now, no need to be worried. With the blessings & good wishes of Pradeshvasis HCM will get well soon...
"We all pray for his good health and wellbeing."
SMS medical college principal Sudhir Bhandari will issue his health bulletin soon.
--IANS
arc/ksk/