  4. Raj CM Gehlot undergoes angioplasty (Ld)

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Fri, Aug 27th, 2021, 15:00:20hrs
Jaipur, Aug 27 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday underwent an angioplasty surgery in the Jaipur-based SMS Hospital and is "fine now".

Taking to Twitter, Lokesh Sharma from Gehlot's media team said: "Hon'ble CM Sh. Ashok Gehlot ji's angioplasty done successfully. Everything is fine now, no need to be worried. With the blessings & good wishes of Pradeshvasis HCM will get well soon...

"We all pray for his good health and wellbeing."

SMS medical college principal Sudhir Bhandari will issue his health bulletin soon.

