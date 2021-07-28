Raj Cong MLAs register their grievances with Ajay Maken

Maken is on a two-day visit to Jaipur to iron out the differences between two factions within the Congress in Rajasthan, one led by Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and the other by former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot.

Jaipur, July 28 (IANS) A number of Congress MLAs in Rajasthan registered their grievances against the functioning of some senior ministers in the state government during a one-to-one feedback session with the party's state in-charge Ajay Maken, here on Wednesday.

As per the schedule, Maken completed his interaction with around 66 MLAs from 12 districts on Wednesday, and is scheduled to meet the remaining MLAs on Thursday to get feedback on the functioning of the state government.

As per sources in the Congress, Maken raised five issues while collecting feedback from the MLAs, which included the working of the in-charge ministers, their performance, the right candidate for filling the vacant positions of district president and block president, and strategy to bring the state government back on track in Rajasthan.

During the interactions, many MLAs raised questions over the working methodology adopted by some senior ministers, including Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Education Minister Govind Singh Dotasra, PHED Minister B.D. Kalla, Cooperative Minister Parsadilal Meena, Transport Minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas and UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

The behaviour of senior ministers like Sharma, Dotasra and Dhariwal too was objected to in the meeting.

The MLAs said that Dhariwal did not call a single meeting for 2.5 years despite being the in-charge minister for Jaipur.

MLA Bharat Singh demanded the removal of Mines Minister Pramod Jain Bhaya on charges of corruption.

These MLAs accepted the fact that the party is suffering because of a feud between two groups in the Congress government, which should end quickly for the smooth running of state, especially keeping in mind the next Assembly elections scheduled in 2023.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Khachariyawas told the media, "I can sacrifice anything if asked politely. However, I will not do anything if forced."

Khachariyawas earlier beloged to the Pilot camp, before jumping ship to the Gehlot camp.

--IANS

arc/arm